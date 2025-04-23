Seth Rollins sends a one-word message after forming new stable with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins took to social media to send out a one-word message following the shocking ending to this week's episode of WWE RAW. Bron Breakker joined forces with him and Paul Heyman during the show.

WrestleMania Saturday ended with a huge twist, as The Wiseman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, the two people he's been close with for a long time. He helped The Visionary win the triple threat match, and in the closing segment of RAW, they laid out The Second City Saint and the OTC with help from Bron Breakker.

Seth Rollins recently shared a photo on Instagram featuring himself, Paul Heyman, and the former Intercontinental Champion standing tall in the ring over CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He included one word in the post:

"Control," wrote Rollins.

You can check out the post below:

Bron Breakker on working with Paul Heyman

The former IC Champion working with The Wiseman in WWE is something that was teased a while back. It started when Paul Heyman appeared on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT.

Two weeks ago, Bron Breakker stated in an interview with SHAK Wrestling that being able to work with Heyman was a gift.

"Being able to work with him is a gift. Just because the wealth of knowledge that he carries is unparalleled to anyone or anything else. So what he's able to teach me on a weekly basis is just insane. Just about how to go about my craft and how to carry myself or the direction that we're headed and where my character needs to be at a certain point or how to facilitate... I couldn't be more lucky to even be part of anything that Paul is doing. I love him. I love working with him. It's cool," said Breakker. (H/T Fightful)

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest minds in all of wrestling, and Breakker will undoubtedly become an even bigger star under him.

