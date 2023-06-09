Seth Rollins sends thanks to AEW personality after WWE RAW

Seth Rollins performed an athletic Guillotine leg drop on Damian Priest during their match on the June 5 episode of RAW. WWE posted a clip of the impressive moment on Instagram, prompting Rollins to pay tribute to the man who taught him the move, Jerry Lynn.

Lynn, who wrestled between 1988 and 2013, was known for his high-flying in-ring style. Towards the end of his career, the 59-year-old shared the ring with Rollins (fka Tyler Black) in Ring of Honor. They also crossed paths wrestling for the Chicago-based promotion AAW.

After WWE's Instagram account used a fire emoji to describe Rollins' Guillotine leg drop, the man himself responded, "Thanks JL."

Seth Rollins' response to WWE on Instagram

Lynn wrestled for several promotions throughout his 25-year career, including ECW, TNA/IMPACT, WCW, and WWE. He now works as a coach and producer for AEW.

This is not the first time that Rollins has credited Lynn on social media for inspiring him. In March 2013, the World Heavyweight Champion tweeted that the retired wrestler had been a great personal mentor. He also praised the veteran for changing the business with his wrestling style.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins Major, major, major shout out to Jerry Lynn. A guy who changed the business with his style and a great personal mentor. #ThankYouJerry Major, major, major shout out to Jerry Lynn. A guy who changed the business with his style and a great personal mentor. #ThankYouJerry

Rollins' 2013 comments came on the day that Lynn defeated Horace The Psychopath, JB Trask, and Sean Waltman in his retirement match.

Is Finn Balor next for Seth Rollins?

Monday's RAW ended with Seth Rollins defeating Damian Priest to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Finn Balor stared down his old rival in the middle of the ring to plant the seeds for a possible future title bout.

The Judgment Day members are not the only WWE stars with their eye on Rollins' title. On Tuesday, Bron Breakker unexpectedly announced on NXT that he wants to face the former Shield member.

Rollins is widely expected to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank in London, England, on July 1. The RAW star is happy to defend the title against anyone at the event, even Dominik Mysterio.

