Seth Rollins sends a worrying message about WWE future after Fastlane 2023

Seth Rollins has sent a cryptic message regarding his professional wrestling career's future in WWE following Fastlane 2023.

The Visionary has been keeping the World Heavyweight Championship held tight in his grasp and has been successfully defending it on a regular basis as well. However, due to his possession of the title, Rollins has become a target for other superstars, such as Shinsuke Nakamura, who is quite desperate to snatch it from Rollin's hands.

In his chase for the title, Nakamura reminded Seth Rollins that he knows a secret about him, which was revealed to be that his lower back is not in great shape. Since then, The King of Strong Styles has targeted his rival's back relentlessly to weaken him, which was evident in their match at WWE Payback. Shinsuke did not take his previous defeat too kindly and attacked Rollins again, laying him out in the ring.

The two rivals faced off against one another once again at Fastlane 2023 in a Last Man Standing Match. The match was quite physically drenching for both sides, but Rollins managed to put an end to the entire affair after delivering a Falcon Arrow to Nakamura through the table.

Seth Rollins celebrated his win in epic fashion with the crowd following the match but has now sent a message indicating that time could be running out on his WWE career.

You can check out the tweet below:

"My heart keeps saying “Stay young.” My lower back seems to disagree." Rollins shared.

Expand Tweet

We are not sure what this means for his current reign as the World Heavyweight Champion, but perhaps Rollins will want to keep moving forward regardless of his present physical condition. We would have to wait and watch if he announces his next move more clearly on Monday Night RAW next week.

Seth Rollins commented that he needs surgery on his back

The Visionary has consistently been keeping up his reputation in the WWE as its workhorse for many years now. Rollins has been defending his World Heavyweight Championship regularly ever since he won it and has managed to retain it against superstars such as Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, he seems to be suffering from a lower back injury and could require some time off soon. Seth Rollins has previously commented in his interview with Logan Paul on Impaulsive that he needs surgery on his back soon.

“My knees been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it,” Rollins said.

Expand Tweet

Do you think Seth Rollins should take time off from WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.