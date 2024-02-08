Seth Rollins is sent a unique request; he responds

Seth Rollins has been sent a unique request, and in typical babyface fashion, he has responded, reaching out to the fan in question.

Seth Rollins has become one of the most beloved WWE Superstars over the last decade. Since first appearing with The Shield, he's shown that he can be a bitter heel or a sympathetic babyface, according to the situation. He's had the highest highs - cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event at WrestleMania - and the lowest lows - a knee injury keeping him out for almost a year when he was at the top of his game.

A fan's mother recently contacted The Visionary on social media, asking him in a "total shot in the dark" whether her son, who had lost 100 lbs on his own through effort, could borrow a suit from Rollins for his senior prom. She added that he was her son's inspiration and that any suit from him would do.

Rollins almost immediately replied, asking her to DM him. It appears that one of the World Heavyweight Champion's biggest fans might be getting a big surprise from Rollins for his senior prom.

While it's not happened yet, Rollins seems more than willing to talk to the fan.

Seth Rollins' injury timeline

Seth Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Champion and is determined to defend the title at WrestleMania. However, for him to do that, he would have to be medically cleared - something that's a bit difficult at this time, given he tore his MCL and had a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

There were worries that he'd miss WrestleMania 40, but he opted against surgery, given the extra time he'd need to take to rehab his knee. Now, the timeline for his return seems to be WrestleMania itself, as Rollins said in a recent appearance.

While it could be that he's facing Cody Rhodes, his opponent for the event is not yet confirmed, with the original supposed opponent, CM Punk, out with an injury of his own.

It remains to be seen how the World Heavyweight title picture plays out for Rollins at Mania and if he remains champion - an honor he's held since the title was first introduced by Triple H.

