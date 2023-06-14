Seth Rollins set to emulate decade-old milestone set by Jon Moxley next week on WWE NXT

Seth Rollins is set to follow in the footsteps of his former SHIELD brethren Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) next week as he steps inside the ring with Bron Breakker on WWE NXT.

The Visionary recently made it clear that he aims to be a fighting champion and is ready to defend his newly won World Heavyweight Championship against anyone from any brand. Following this, Bron Breakker issued a challenge to the RAW star, inviting him to NXT.

Rollins accepted the challenge on tonight's NXT and is set to return to his old stomping ground next week, where he will put his world title on the line against the rising star.

This will also make him the first male star from the main roster to defend his title on NXT programming in nearly ten years. According to Wrestling Stats and Info on Twitter, before Rollins, Dean Ambrose put his United States Championship on the line against Adrian Neville on WWE's developmental brand in 2013.

Seth Rollins also issued an open challenge on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has stayed true to his words of being a fighting champion ever since winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Other than taking on Bron Breakker on NXT next week, The Visionary has also issued an open challenge for his title on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Rollins will also be in action at Money in the Bank, where he will put his title on the line against Finn Balor. The duo had a face-off on the red brand last night, but The Prince didn't get a clear chance to state his thoughts as he was drowned by the live crowd singing Seth's theme.

While Seth Rollins is set to be a busy man in the coming weeks, his counterpart Roman Reigns does not yet have an opponent for Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen what the final match card for Money in the Bank will look like in the coming weeks.

