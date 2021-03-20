Seth Rollins set to face former WWE Tag Team Champion at Fastlane

It seems like Seth Rollins could possibly face Cesaro at WrestleMania 37. However, The Messiah will make a pit stop at Fastlane when he goes one-on-one with former WWE Tag Team Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match was made by WWE after Nakamura attacked Rollins on this week's SmackDown. Rollins ran his mouth about how he assaulted Cesaro last week and mocked The Swiss Cyborg for failing to stand up following the beatdown.

Nakamura had clearly heard enough by that time and made his way out to the ring. Rollins pleaded with The King of Strong Style to take it easy but it fell on deaf ears as he got nailed with a Kinshasa.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura have delivered some instant classics in the past

Seth Rollins faced Nakamura for the first time at Survivor Series 2018 in a Champion vs Champion match. Rollins represented RAW as the Intercontinental Champion and Nakamura represented SmackDown as the US Titleholder. The Messiah emerged victorious in this bout.

They then had another incredible match in Tokyo during a WWE Live Event. Rollins, who was Universal Champion at the time, successfully defended his title against the hometown hero.

Rollins was the babyface in their past two encounters. However, this time the roles have been reversed with the WWE Universe firmly behind The King Of Strong Style.

Well, whatever be the outcome, it certainly looks to be one of the most promising matches in the card for Fastlane and Cesaro will possibly keep a close eye on it.