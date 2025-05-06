Seth Rollins sets mastermind trap for Jey Uso; gets massive title shot

Seth Rollins' mastermind plan for Jey Uso works out in his favor. He finds himself in a title match.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman pulled off a shocking swerve when he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligned with Seth Rollins. This allowed The Visionary to win the Triple Threat match. The following week on RAW, Bron Breakker also joined Rollins and Heyman. Since then, they have looked unstoppable, even destroying Sami Zayn on the show last week.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Jey Uso kicked off the show. However, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who explained the reason why he betrayed Reigns and Punk at WrestleMania 41. He then told the Yeet Master that Rollins is officially challenging him for the World Heavyweight Championship at any time, any place. The World Champion then willingly agreed to put his title on the line tonight.

Ad

Trending

After the segment, Heyman ran into Rollins backstage, who asked him if Jey had fallen for his plan. Paul informed that he was right about Jey and that he fell for their trap. Rollins informed him that he had told him so before he walked away.

It seems that the plan all along was to entice Uso into falling for a world title defense against Rollins. To The Visionary and Heyman, the plan worked to perfection, and The Yeet Master will now defend his title on RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More