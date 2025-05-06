Seth Rollins sets mastermind trap for Jey Uso; gets massive title shot

Seth Rollins' mastermind plan for Jey Uso works out in his favor. He finds himself in a title match.
At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman pulled off a shocking swerve when he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligned with Seth Rollins. This allowed The Visionary to win the Triple Threat match. The following week on RAW, Bron Breakker also joined Rollins and Heyman. Since then, they have looked unstoppable, even destroying Sami Zayn on the show last week.
Tonight on WWE RAW, Jey Uso kicked off the show. However, he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who explained the reason why he betrayed Reigns and Punk at WrestleMania 41. He then told the Yeet Master that Rollins is officially challenging him for the World Heavyweight Championship at any time, any place. The World Champion then willingly agreed to put his title on the line tonight.
After the segment, Heyman ran into Rollins backstage, who asked him if Jey had fallen for his plan. Paul informed that he was right about Jey and that he fell for their trap. Rollins informed him that he had told him so before he walked away.
It seems that the plan all along was to entice Uso into falling for a world title defense against Rollins. To The Visionary and Heyman, the plan worked to perfection, and The Yeet Master will now defend his title on RAW.
It will be interesting to see if Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship tonight.