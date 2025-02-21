Seth Rollins shares major career announcement from Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has shared a huge update regarding his wife, Becky Lynch, amid her continuing absence from the company. The Man made the announcement herself on her official Instagram handle.

Lynch, who last appeared on WWE television at the end of May 2024, revealed that her autobiography Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl will now be available in paperback. The New York Times bestseller was previously only available in hardcover. Rollins shared her post about it on his Instagram story.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

@wwerollins' Instagram story

It seems like Becky Lynch has been pretty busy lately, scoring a few acting roles. As a result, it isn't known when The Man will be back in WWE. With WrestleMania season underway, her return might come sooner rather than later.

What Seth Rollins had to say about Becky Lynch's WWE future

After her WWE contract expired last June, Lynch seems to have negotiated a new deal with the company. Her association with them remains intact, with The Man representing WWE at Netflix events.

Speaking in an interview with Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins has also confirmed that Becky Lynch is not done in the ring. She will likely return soon, especially considering her last moment in WWE was Dominik Mysterio accidentally slamming a steel cage door in her face:

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back," he said.

It will be interesting to see who Lynch will feud with once she returns to WWE. She may look to get revenge on Liv Morgan, who cheated to win their last two matches. A rematch with Rhea Ripley sounds exciting, while The Man could face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as well.

The possibilities are endless once she returns!

