Seth Rollins shares an update on his return, reveals WrestleMania status

Seth Rollins may have disappointed many fans when he revealed that he was injured a few weeks ago. Since then, many have wondered if The Visionary will miss this year's WrestleMania. Recently, the World Heavyweight Champion confirmed his status for The Show of Shows this year.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Seth Rollins defended his title against Jinder Mahal. During the match, Rollins tore his MCL. On the next week's episode, he walked out with a brace, letting the WWE Universe know that he suffered an injury.

In a recent interview on the Rich Eisen Show, The Visionary spoke about his timeline to recover and if fans could expect to see him at WrestleMania XL. Rollins said he was making progress in his rehab sessions and that he would be 100% in April.

"It feels really good. I tore my MCL three weeks ago, meniscus injury in there as well. But I feel really good. I really kind of turned a corner this week with the rehab. I’m feeling really good. I think another three or four weeks or so; I’m not exactly sure. But I’ll definitely be back before WrestleMania. We’ll be healthy and ready to go. 100% at WrestleMania, no question," said Rollins.

Why hasn't Damian Priest cashed in on Seth Rollins yet?

Damian Priest has tried cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins many times but has failed every time.

In an interview with West Sport, Priest spoke about what has stopped him from becoming a World Champion in WWE.

"Well obviously, I’m based on RAW and being that Seth Rollins is the champion unfortunately he’s not medically cleared, so I can’t cash in right now because officially he can’t be in a match. So I kinda have to just wait until he’s cleared or you know, if I find myself on the other show, it’d be different, but that champion isn’t around all the time either."

Priest is currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor. They are set to defend their titles at Elimination Chamber against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunn.

It will be interesting to see if The Punisher can successfully cash in his Money in the Bank before July 2024.