Seth Rollins' stablemate wants to make a huge change; receives message from a major name after huge WWE tease

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have formed a new heel stable on WWE TV. Reed recently took to social media to drop a huge tease related to his theme. Following this, the star received a message from American record producer and songwriter Metro Boomin.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker locked horns with CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a Tag Team Match. The contest turned in Rollins' team's favor after 'Big' Bronson Reed returned to WWE TV and aligned himself with The Visionary. Since then, the stable has been wreaking havoc on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.

Bronson recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to Metro Boomin, seemingly wanting the producer to come up with a theme song for him.

"Please @MetroBoomin," he wrote.

This caught Metro's attention, and he replied to the WWE star. The songwriter wrote that he would love to work on Reed's theme music, and he was all in for it.

"Would love to bro I’m all for it!" Metro Boomin replied.

Check out his post below:

WWE legend Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on Bronson Reed aligning with Seth Rollins

During a recent edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the WWE legend said he loved that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins' stable.

Hardy added that he was glad Reed was getting this opportunity, as he believed he would get to learn a lot from Rollins and Paul Heyman.

"The fact that that was such a high-level position, and the fact that they automatically moved Bron Breakker into that, and now they put Bronson Reed in, I love the fact that it's a new, young talent that has never been in a spot like that before, so it gives him a lot of chance to grow and learn and be successful. It should help him get over very quickly, and it also is gonna introduce a lot of people to him."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins' stable's future.

