Seth Rollins' stern warning on WWE RAW sees popular superstar send a cryptic message on social media

Seth Rollins sent a stern warning to WWE Superstar Penta on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Penta sent a cryptic message on social media a couple of days after his loss to Bron Breakker.
Rollins has been unstoppable since WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman. He then recruited Breakker and Bronson Reed into his faction before winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
On social media, Penta sent a message after losing to Rollins' stablemate on RAW. He even reacted to the confrontation with The Visionary.
"All that is, ever, ever was Will be ever Twisting, Turning Through the never…" wrote Penta.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
Check out Penta's post on Instagram:
Jonathan Coachman on Seth Rollins possibly helping Goldberg win against Gunther
Jonathan Coachman discussed a potential scenario where Seth Rollins could help Goldberg beat Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckles Studios podcast, Coachman suggested that Rollins could immediately betray Goldberg by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the Hall of Famer and win the World Heavyweight Championship off him. He said:
"What if Seth [Rollins] comes out and does the chicken-sh*t heel thing, and that is thinking in his mind, 'I can beat Goldberg, but I can't beat Gunther.' So he helps Goldberg win over Gunther and then turns on Goldberg immediately and then wins the World Heavyweight Championship."
Rollins is currently feuding with LA Knight on the main roster. Last Friday on SmackDown, Rollins' stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, brutally assaulted The Megastar. The attack has sidelined the former WWE United States Champion, who came agonizingly close to winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The Visionary isn't scheduled for a match at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!