Seth Rollins to cash in his MITB contract on 58-year-old WWE legend, veteran proposes a shocking scenario

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins became Mr. Money in the Bank at the start of this month. Recently, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on how The Revolutionary could capture a world title.

At the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025, Goldberg is set to compete in his final match. The Hall of Famer will go head-to-head with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a most recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle Studios podcast, Jonathan Coachman proposed a scenario where The Visionary would assist Goldberg in defeating The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title at SNME.

The former Interim RAW General Manager then suggested that after this win, Seth Rollins would then immediately betray the 58-year-old legend by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to claim the title.

"What if Seth [Rollins] comes out and does the chicken-sh*t heel thing, and that is thinking in his mind, 'I can beat Goldberg, but I can't beat Gunther.' So he helps Goldberg win over Gunther and then turns on Goldberg immediately and then wins the World Heavyweight Championship," Coachman said. [From 33:43 to 34:06]

WWE legend thinks Paul Heyman looks uncomfortable being a part of Seth Rollins' group

A shocking turn of events unfolded at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with The Architect. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed also joined Seth Rollins' faction following The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that he thinks Paul Heyman looks uncomfortable alongside Rollins, Reed, and Breakker.

He said:

"I'm watching Heyman. And boy, oh boy, did Paul Heyman tell me everything I needed to know last night. Because Paul looked uncomfortable last night. That's the only word that can come to mind. Paul looked like he did not belong out there with them. The forced looks on Paul's face. I know what the real Paul Heyman looks like. I know what a genuine Heyman looks like, okay? I know what the real-life facials are. I also know what his performing facials are." [H/T: WrestleInc.]

Only time will tell if The Visionary cashes in his MITB briefcase on Goldberg if the latter were to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

