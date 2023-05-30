Seth Rollins suffers embarrassing moment on WWE RAW after he ripped his pants

Seth Rollins is currently the biggest name on WWE RAW after being crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions event.

The Visionary faced AJ Styles at Night of Champions to crown a new champion. Rollins hit the crucial finisher, becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight titleholder.

The victorious star opened this week's WWE RAW and had an incredible entrance through the crowd as they sang along to his theme. It was almost a throwback to his Shield days, only instead of being flanked by Jon Moxley, aka Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns, he was alone.

As always, his entrance was very energetic, with the fans in the palm of his hand. However, for once, the energy played against him. Rollins was wearing a rather tight pair of leather pants, and when he was making his way down to the ring, at some point, possibly when he crossed the barrier, they ripped.

It was there for everyone to see, with fans posting about it online after spotting it immediately.

ptstress 👓 @TShurley #WWERaw Anybody else see that Seth Rollins ripped his pants? Anybody else see that Seth Rollins ripped his pants? 😂 #WWERaw

The rip was directly between the legs, but thankfully, there was no cause for further embarrassment.

Seth Rollins got a major win on his first night as champion on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins made amends with his rival from Night of Champions, AJ Styles, and the two stars even teamed up on RAW after they were confronted by Judgment Day.

The main event of the night saw Rollins and Styles face Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. Despite the best attempts of a distraction by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, Rollins and Styles came away with the win. Rollins hit Priest with the Stomp to get the three-count.

Seth Rollins even found time to recreate a moment made famous by Shawn Michaels, where he slid out of the ring and put his arm on Ripley's shoulder, making her think he was Dominik. The moment of recognition was hilarious for everyone concerned.

With his first outing as champion ending in success, fans will be waiting to see what's next for him.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes