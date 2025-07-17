Seth Rollins suggested to look at Vince McMahon for inspiration

Seth Rollins was injured during his match against LA Knight on Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Visionary tweaked his knee while performing a moonsault, leading to a rushed finish with Knight picking up the win. While the extent of the damage remains unclear, he is expected to be out for a significant time.

This puts a damper on WWE's plans, as the company has been pushing Seth Rollins and his new faction with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW. The trio has been at the center of action and storylines on Monday nights, but with Rollins' future uncertain, the Stamford-based promotion may have to take a step back.

His absence from WWE programming could force the creative team to rework their plans, but Scott D’Amore, known for his various roles with TNA/Impact Wrestling, stated in his The D'Amore Drop weekly column on Yahoo Sports' Uncrowned, WWE could still keep Seth Rollins on TV in a creative way.

"WWE has to pivot on Rollins’ (still unnamed) group with Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It could riff off the memorable angle where the evil Vince McMahon appeared in a wheelchair for months a generation ago, always protected by his loyal thugs," he wrote for his column The D'Amore Drop.

During the Attitude Era, a common theme was Vince McMahon's evil Mr. McMahon character often playing possum. During one such angle involving Stone Cold Steve Austin, the former WWE Chairman was confined to a wheelchair. On the November 2, 1998, episode of RAW, while Kane and The Undertaker battled inside a steel cage, McMahon was at the ringside in his wheelchair.

Austin then showed up to first beat Big Boss Man, who was protecting Vince, and then hit a Stunner on his boss after dragging him to the ring. D'Amore believes Seth Rollins replicating McMahon's antics can lead to a surprise eventually.

"That would allow Seth to remain an active character and, once he’s healed up, be a dramatic moment when he suddenly stands up — back to 100% seemingly overnight — and shocks everyone by cashing in the briefcase," he added. [H/T The D'Amore Drop on Uncrowned]

WWE might have to explore ways to integrate a sidelined Seth Rollins into their plans to keep the momentum of the faction going. Rollins already holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which makes him a key part of current and future programming.

Seth Rollins reveals the timeframe of his possible return

Seth Rollins appeared as a guest host on The Rich Eisen Show and opened up about his injury and when he expects to return to action

"I’ve always just got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. I'm like 'can I make it back for WrestleMania? For WrestleMania season, for the whole thing? So, my brain always goes there. I feel good about that. But beyond like a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we get a better answer on the MRI. That’s where it’s at," he added. [From 1:21-1:40]

He also mentioned that he expects to be out for an extended period of time. While this certainly isn't good news for WWE, they would hope to still work around his injury and keep him on TV whenever needed.

If you use quotes from the second half of this article, please credit The Rich Eisen Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

