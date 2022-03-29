×
Seth Rollins and surprise partner squashed in 3 seconds after RAW went off air

Seth Rollins competed in two matches after RAW went off the air
Modified Mar 29, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Seth Rollins competed in two back-to-back matches after tonight's episode of WWE RAW went off the air.

The Monday night show ended with Randy Orton and Riddle standing tall after defeating The Usos in a tag team match. The night didn't end for the duo there, though. Shortly after the show went off the air, Austin Theory challenged RK-Bro to a tag team match, with Seth Rollins on his side.

To the surprise of the fans, Riddle pinned Theory in about three seconds to win the match for RK-Bro. The post-RAW shenanigans didn't end there either. Theory berated Rollins after the loss and challenged him to a singles match.

The prodigy of the WWE Chairman continued his bad patch as Rollins made short work of him in their match. The former Universal Champion defeated the young gun with a Pedigree to send the fans home happy.

Check out some tweets highlighting the post-RAW matches:

Time for some post-show shenanigans with Seth Rollins! #WrestleMania #WWERaw https://t.co/768EPTgQJK
Austin Theory & Seth Rollins taking on RK Bro on the dark main event. RK Bro won in 3 seconds. #WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/yKoyggxUrY
Dark Match: #RKBro defeated Austin Theory & Seth Rollins.Riddle rolled up Theory for the pin in about 5 seconds. https://t.co/8eMtNdUapS
Now it’s @austintheory1 vs @WWERollins. I’m staying. #WWERaw #WWE #Raw https://t.co/sZ7GQKlQ8v
Dark Match #2: Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory.Rollins was in babyface mode and finished Theory with Triple H’s old facebuster and the Pedigree.#WrestleMania #WWERaw

Seth Rollins is set to face a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38

Rollins recently had a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. McMahon put Rollins in a match at The Show of Shows but didn't reveal his opponent. Rollins won't know who his opponent will be until the very last moment.

The Visionary has been trying to get on the WrestleMania card for a while now. After nothing worked, he finally approached Vince McMahon and got a match on the two-night extravaganza. If the latest reports are to be believed, Rollins' mystery opponent will end up being former AEW star Cody Rhodes.

As for Austin Theory, he is also set for a big match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The 24-year-old star will face SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.

Randy Orton and Riddle are scheduled to defend their RAW Tag Team titles in a triple threat match against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy on the Show of Shows.

What does Vince McMahon have in store for Rollins at WrestleMania 38? Will Cody Rhodes finally make his much-anticipated WWE return at the show? Share your predictions below!

