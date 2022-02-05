Seth Rollins takes a massive shot at Roman Reigns

Not too long ago, Seth Rollins took a massive shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns via a tweet about this year's WrestleMania event.

Last Saturday, the two former Shield brothers faced each other in a one-on-one match at WWE Royal Rumble. The bout saw Rollins play a lot of mind games with Reigns, and it eventually ended with the challenger picking up a disqualification victory. The Tribal Chief viciously attacked his opponent with a steel chair following the match, giving fans a throwback to how Rollins broke up The Shield eight years ago.

Seth Rollins is now set to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in an Elimination Chamber contest in Saudi Arabia. Other competitors in the match are Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory.

Rollins recently took to Twitter to make an interesting comment on his upcoming WWE title bout. He claimed that it was up to him now to save the main event of WrestleMania "again." This was a shot at Roman Reigns and a reference to the main event of WrestleMania 31.

"Welp…I suppose it’s up to me to save the main event of #WrestleMania AGAIN…" wrote Rollins in his tweet.

What happened in the main event of WrestleMania 31 with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins?

Brock Lesnar entered WrestleMania 31 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He was scheduled to defend his title in the main event against the winner of that year's Royal Rumble match — Roman Reigns.

However, the bout took an unexpected twist as Seth Rollins — then Mr. Money in the Bank — ran to the ring during Reigns vs. Lesnar. He cashed in his contract and pinned Reigns to walk out as the new top champion. This is popularly referred to by many pro-wrestling fans as "the heist of the century."

Seth Rollins did indeed "save" the main event of WrestleMania 31 as fans weren't excited to see Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar closing the show. Rollins' cash-in completely changed its perception, providing the WWE Universe with one of the best cash-ins and WrestleMania moments in history.

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to a HUGE pop and won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. On this day five years ago - WrestleMania 31 had one of the best, most surprising Mania endings in history.Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to a HUGE pop and won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. On this day five years ago - WrestleMania 31 had one of the best, most surprising Mania endings in history.Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to a HUGE pop and won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. 🔥 https://t.co/dvza1PGDNn

The main event of WrestleMania 38 is currently set to be the same match once again. This time around, however, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar. There have also been rumors of the match becoming a "title vs. title" with The Beast Incarnate's potential WWE Championship win at Elimination Chamber.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can Seth Rollins really "save" a WrestleMania main event once again by emerging victoriously from the Elimination Chamber instead? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a triple threat rematch between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins? Yes No 17 votes so far