Seth Rollins teases massive WWE change

Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins has teased a massive change in the wrestling promotion during a recent event. The Visionary hinted that the WWE Headquarters could move out of Stamford.

The 39-year-old was one of the major attractions of the recently concluded Fanatics Fest in New York City's Javits Center. In addition to his much-talked-about altercation with CM Punk during the event, the former World Heavyweight Champion also interacted with wrestling media and fans.

TC Wrestlevotes recently shared a video on X/Twitter in which Seth Rollins was asked about his take on the new WWE HQ building and whether he had been inside. The conversation not only hinted at the global juggernaut moving the wrestling promotion's headquarters away from Stamford, but the clip also ended with Las Vegas being teased as the new location.

Seth Rollins opens up about his next WWE goal

Seth Rollins is among the most decorated stars on the roster. He has been involved in multiple memorable moments over the years and has won several titles along the way. However, a major feat is still missing from his impressive list of achievements.

During an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, The Visionary pointed out that he had never main-evented WrestleMania Night Two. Rollins added that he had headlined Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals, but he believed the headliner for the second night was the "real main event" of the show, and he wanted to be a part of it.

“One thing I have not done is main event Night Two of WrestleMania. I’ve main evented Night One a couple times, I’ve not main evented Night Two. For me, that last spot on the final night is the real main event of the show, so I would love to do that. Now you saw my Money in the Bank win from 11 years ago. I parlayed that into cashing in at the main event of WrestleMania 31, but I was not part of it. I had to insert myself via the contract. I would like to be on the marquee as the guy that is going to finish the show that everyone is paying to see. That’s the one for me," he said.

You can check out the interview below for Rollins' comments:

Seth Rollins won this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It remains to be seen when he tries to cash in his MITB contract.

