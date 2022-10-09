Seth Rollins teases a potential change in character after suffering a big loss at Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins has blacked out his Twitter after losing to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules.

The main event of the recently concluded premium live event saw a back-and-forth bout between the two arch-rivals. The match was officiated by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

In the aftermath of his loss, Rollins blacked out his Twitter handle and fans were quick to take note of the same. Interestingly enough, Liv Morgan did the same by blacking out her Twitter, as well.

Check out a screengrab of the same below:

Despite the loss to Riddle, Rollins is confirmed to be in action on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

He will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. The two men collided in a championship match a few weeks ago with The All Mighty retaining his title.

Vince Russo claimed that Seth Rollins is "a clown" who shouldn't wrestle Bobby Lashley

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently labeled Seth Rollins as "a clown". In the aftermath of Rollins' recent match against Bobby Lashley, Russo suggested that he didn't want to see him wrestle The All Mighty.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Randy Orton would be the perfect challenger for Lashley. He said:

"Seth is a clown," Russo said. "Seth wants to be a clown. I don't wanna see a clown wrestle Lashley. The only other interesting thing I could think of if it were me and I were booking, when Orton comes back healthy, that would be interesting. You know, bro, you've gotta kill Orton to beat him. You know that, so that would be interesting."

Rollins is a former one-time WWE United States Champion and has the opportunity to win the title for the second time.

It now remains to be seen which version of Rollins will turn up on the upcoming edition of RAW.

