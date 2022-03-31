Seth Rollins teases 25-year-old AEW Superstar as mystery WrestleMania opponent

AEW Star Marko Stunt is the latest wrestler to be teased by Seth Rollins as his potential opponent for WrestleMania 38. The Visionary has been tweeting GIFs and images of superstars he could face at The Show of Shows.

Prior to RAW this week, Vince McMahon confirmed that The Drip God will get “his own main event” this weekend. However, the WWE Chairman did not reveal the name of the opponent, stating that Rollins will know his opponent when he is in the ring.

Since then, the former NXT Champion has teased the likes of Veer Mahaan, Shane McMahon, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and Scott Steiner as his potential opponents this Saturday. However, Rollins' "vision" wasn't limited to Vince McMahon's promotion as he posted a GIF of Marko Stunt on Twitter.

Marko has been associated with AEW since 2019. His current contract is slated to expire in May and as per reports, he will be leaving the company once it does.

Seth Rollins finds AEW stars mentioning WWE "very tacky and low-brow"

Several high-profile stars from Tony Khan's promotion have taken shots at WWE in its three years of existence.

Seth Rollins recently criticized the longstanding habit of All Elite wrestlers mentioning WWE on television, saying it "reeks of desperation." Here's the full quote from Rollins' interview with Sports Illustrated:

"I find it very tacky and low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation. I don't think it's anything on our television show that we need to go there and talk down about those guys." Rollins said. [H/T Fightful].

Rollins has never been shy of playing a staunch companyman in interviews. The Visionary has called All Elite Wrestling a "minor league" in the past.

Seth is slated to go up against former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. The former TNT champion recently departed the company he laid the foundation for and looks set to appear at The Show of Shows.

