 ''I knew I’m an undersized guy''- Seth Rollins wishes he was as tall as current SmackDown superstar

Seth Rollins has achieved almost everything in WWE despite his size. While he is by no means a small superstar, he is not as tall as some of the other megastars in the business. The former WWE champion admits that he is not the tallest athlete and said that he wished he was as tall as Shanky.

The Visionary is one of the greatest superstars of this generation. Not only has he won the WWE Championship and Universal championship, but is a former MITB and Royal Rumble winner as well.

Speaking to Pat McAfee, Rollins said he was in the same ballpark as Bret Hart when it came to size. He said that at 6'1, he isn't one of the largest superstars on the roster. He then stated that would have wanted to be as tall and big as SmackDown superstar Shanky.

“For me, my thing is my wrestling and I knew I’m an undersized guy. I’m 6’1, I’m a little over 200 pounds. Like, I’m not — I’m Shawn Michaels, I’m Bret Hart, I’m in that wheelhouse. I’m not these guys, I’m not these larger-than-life dudes who can just cut a promo and throw some punches. I wish I was. If I was Shanky, this would be great. I would stand there, I would flare my lats, and I would chop somebody in the head,'' said Rollins

What's next for Seth Rollins?

Rollins is part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship where he will face five other men in a bid to become a 3-time WWE champion.

As per reports, the original plan for Seth Rollins was to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38. However, with McMahon being let go by the company, it is not known who Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will take on at the grandest stage of them all.

