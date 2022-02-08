WWE Rumor Roundup: 52-year-old removed from Elimination Chamber and replaced, top star being 'groomed' for a big feud with Roman Reigns, another huge name to re-sign

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE to you. With the Elimination Chamber just a few weeks away, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the event.

Today's edition will talk about how a veteran superstar was removed from the Elimination Chamber match and replaced with Austin Theory. We will also talk about what the future holds for Hall of Famer Goldberg after finishing his current contract.

We will also discuss some interesting rumors involving some of the biggest names in WWE, including Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and more. So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest and most interesting rumors of the day:

#5 WWE icon Shane McMahon was replaced by Austin Theory in the Elimination Chamber

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Shane McMahon was initially part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber match. However, due to him becoming too vocal about his ideas backstage, he was 'let go' by the company, and Austin Theory was chosen as his replacement for the six-man match.

Speaking on Sunday Night's Main Event, Meltzer revealed that the plan was for Shane McMahon and Seth Rollins to build towards a feud inside the Elimination Chamber match and finally clash at WrestleMania:

"So he (Shane) was going to be in Wrestlemania against Seth Rollins. He was going to be in the Chamber match. Austin Theory took his spot in the Chamber match. I don’t think he was going to win the Chamber match. I don’t want to say he wasn’t because I don’t know for sure. I think the idea was [Shane and Seth] were going to start a feud in the Royal Rumble," Meltzer noted.

He also stated that Vince McMahon pulling Seth Rollins out of the rumble match affected plans for Shane, which is why he had gotten so upset.

#4 Goldberg expected to re-sign with WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will face Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber for the Universal title. This will be the former's final match in his current contract.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has said that Goldberg is expected to re-sign once his current contract ends after Elimination Chamber this month.

“I would expect that they would re-sign him. One, to keep him away from the opposition, and the other, because they can afford to do it… Again, like the Saudis. There’s not too many guys from that era left," Meltzer said.

Meltzer said that they are not going to put the title on him unless he re-signs with the company and that the company will want to retain Goldberg.

#3 Drew McIntyre being 'groomed' for a feud with Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been relegated to the mid-card since he lost the WWE title last year. He is currently involved in an underwhelming feud with Happy Corbin.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has some good news for Drew McIntyre fans. The Scottish Warrior is being groomed for a big-time feud with Roman Reigns down the line.

“They like him, and he’s being groomed for Roman Reigns," said Meltzer. "It’s down the line. So, the people who are groomed for Roman Reigns are going to be protected until they get to Roman Reigns," Dave noted.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre will end up as one of the many 'victims' of Roman Reigns or if the company will put him over the Tribal Chief when the time comes.

#2 Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns has been in the works for a long time in WWE

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had been planning a match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg for a long time.

The two were initially set to clash at WrestleMania 36 before Reigns pulled out due to the COVID-19 scare and was replaced by Braun Strowman.

''Goldberg and Roman. Makes sense, they’ve been wanting to do that match. I don’t see Goldberg winning… Like, you could do, like have Brock Lesnar get his retribution, cost Goldberg the championship," Meltzer said.

He also revealed that the chances of Goldberg winning at Elimination Chamber are low because the company has wanted Reigns to beat Goldberg for a long time.

''I think that Reigns just beats Goldberg because they’ve been wanting to have Reigns beat Goldberg for a couple years now,'' said Meltzer.

#1 Jeff Hardy not to join AEW anytime soon

AEW honcho Tony Khan has claimed he has a big surprise for fans on this week's episode of Dynamite. There has been a lot of speculation regarding who could be joining AEW. Fightful Select stated that the AEW roster is clueless about who it might be, but the opinion is that it will be Keith Lee.

Keith Lee was released by WWE a few months back and is now a free agent after his 90-day non-compete clause ended.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, one person it is certainly not is Jeff Hardy. He said Hardy has a lot of time left on his WWE contract and will not be jumping ship anytime soon.

