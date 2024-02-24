Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 40 opponent is confirmed after a massive twist at Elimination Chamber 2024. The Men's Elimination Chamber Match was won by a top star whom Rollins has faced 10 times in the past five months.

In what was seemingly a deflating finish to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the final two competitors were Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre. It looked like Orton was in the driver's seat after eliminating Logan Paul and hitting the RKO on Drew McIntyre.

In a big twist, United States Champion Logan Paul took out the brass knuckles he never got to use and smacked Randy Orton with it. This allowed McIntyre to score the pin and secure his spot at WrestleMania 40 against Rollins.

Besides the two matches that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had at Crown Jewel 2022 and on the Day 1 edition of RAW, they have faced each other eight times between November 2023 and now, per Cagematch.

It looks like Randy Orton is on a collision course with United States Champion Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40. In another twist, AJ Styles interfered in the Chamber match and shockingly assaulted LA Knight, seemingly teasing a major WrestleMania 40 program.

McIntyre has one more chance to get his WrestleMania moment in front of fans if he beats Seth Rollins in April 2024.