"Setting up a Randy return", "No way" - Top SmackDown Superstar's suspension leaves WWE Universe speechless

The road to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 has officially begun, but it seems like WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has jeopardized his status with his actions last night.

During the Crown Jewel fallout episode of SmackDown, The Prizefighter was dished out with a suspension by Nick Aldis for breaking his edict. The former Universal Champion filled in for Corey Graves in the commentary booth last night. The latter took paternity leave after he and his spouse Carmella welcomed their first child this week.

Before the show, Aldis informed Owens that he'd get suspended if he got physically involved with anyone on Friday night. During the singles match between LA Knight and Grayson Waller, The Prizefighter poked fun at Waller and Theory by using a telestrator throughout the night.

Soon after, the duo came down to confront Kevin Owens at his commentary desk, shoving him and pouring water on his head. The heels also threw an empty bottle at Kevin Patrick's face. Their actions were enough to provoke the Canadian star as he uttered, "I gotta go get suspended.”

KO ambushed Theory and Waller on their way out, giving the latter a devastating stunner while Theory fled the scene. The aftermath saw Nick Aldis suspend Kevin Owens, leaving WWE Universe perplexed on social media.

There's no word on the length of his suspension at the time of writing!

Some fans were pondering that Kevin Owens' suspension could lead to big things for him in the future!

What's next for Kevin Owens in WWE?

There's no word on how long Kevin Owens will be away from television, but the company reportedly has big plans for The Prizefighter when he returns.

According to recent reports, there have been some rumblings backstage about KO possibly facing the current United States Champion, Logan Paul, in the future.

The Maverick is brimming with confidence after knocking Rey Mysterio off his perch at WWE Crown Jewel. However, he's currently without an opponent for Survivor Series in Chicago this year. With Owens seemingly facing an indefinite suspension, it is unlikely that a match between the two is on the cards anytime soon.

Are you happy with Nick Aldis' decision to suspend Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

