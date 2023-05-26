Seven-time champion sends a message after arriving at WWE Night of Champions venue

Seven-time women's champion and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has arrived at the WWE Night of Champions venue in Saudi Arabia. She then sent a message to the WWE Universe along with a photo.

On May 27, the WWE Hall of Famer will face off against Becky Lynch after weeks of rivalry between the two women. Trish Stratus first helped Lita and The Man to win the Women's Tag Team Championship from Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. However, following an injury to Lita, she teamed up with Lynch to defend the titles.

After losing the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, she turned heel on Lynch, even going to the extent of mocking her child.

This feud between Lynch and Stratus will be settled in Jeddah at Night of Champions. Since the Hall of Famer arrived in Saudi Arabia, she didn't hold back from sending a message to the fans and calling herself the "GOAT."

"Hello Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The GOAT is here #WWENOC," Stratus wrote.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James opened up on infamous storyline with Trish Stratus

When former WWE star Mickie James made her main roster debut in 2005, she was portrayed as an ardent Trish Stratus fan. During a Monday Night RAW episode, she also attempted to transform their friendship into something romantic, stunning the seven-time women's champion with a kiss.

During a recent appearance on GAW TV, Mickie James was questioned about making a move on Trish Stratus.

"[You kissed Trish at least once, right?] I tried to so many times. [That's cool, I think about it a lot] Yeah, it's fine," she said.

Trish Stratus has been a part of several controversial storylines during her career. One other infamous segment was referred to by Becky Lynch a few weeks ago, where the seven-time women's champion was made to bark like a dog by Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in Saudi Arabia.

