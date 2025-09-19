Sgt. Slaughter reveals red carpet and road closure details from Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon invited several past and present WWE names to his birthday party in August. In an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter shared more details about the lavish two-night celebration.

Ad

Slaughter won the WWE Championship and had memorable stints as both a babyface and a heel under McMahon's creative regime. The Hall of Famer attended the event in New York after receiving a phone call from his former boss.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed the party was so big that a nearby road had to be closed. He also disclosed information about the event's presentation, which included a unique red carpet design.

Ad

Trending

"We checked in, and as soon as we got close to the hotel, I noticed the street was blocked off," Slaughter said. "I thought they must be filming or something here, and it was all blocked off just so people could drive and [not] cause a traffic jam. Only the cars that were supposed to be in there were in there, so they had a lot of things blocked off, screened off, so as soon as you got out of the car, you walked into the hotel, and there was a red carpet with a big V on it."

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter reflect on Vince McMahon's WWE-style introduction at the start of his party.

Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon's birthday celebration events

The party featured musical performances from several well-known names, including rapper Jelly Roll and country singer Zac Brown.

Sgt. Slaughter added that he attended a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox as part of the celebration.

Ad

"We got another invitation telling us where we were going and what was available to do, so I decided to go to the Yankee game against the Red Sox. That was a great time. I hadn't seen Vince yet. That was Thursday that I got in, and then Friday was the cocktail party."

Slaughter also revealed that Vince McMahon flew John Cena, Triple H, and other WWE stars to his party after a SmackDown episode in Dublin.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.