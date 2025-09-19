Sgt. Slaughter reveals red carpet and road closure details from Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon invited several past and present WWE names to his birthday party in August. In an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter shared more details about the lavish two-night celebration.
Slaughter won the WWE Championship and had memorable stints as both a babyface and a heel under McMahon's creative regime. The Hall of Famer attended the event in New York after receiving a phone call from his former boss.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed the party was so big that a nearby road had to be closed. He also disclosed information about the event's presentation, which included a unique red carpet design.
"We checked in, and as soon as we got close to the hotel, I noticed the street was blocked off," Slaughter said. "I thought they must be filming or something here, and it was all blocked off just so people could drive and [not] cause a traffic jam. Only the cars that were supposed to be in there were in there, so they had a lot of things blocked off, screened off, so as soon as you got out of the car, you walked into the hotel, and there was a red carpet with a big V on it."
Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon's birthday celebration events
The party featured musical performances from several well-known names, including rapper Jelly Roll and country singer Zac Brown.
Sgt. Slaughter added that he attended a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox as part of the celebration.
"We got another invitation telling us where we were going and what was available to do, so I decided to go to the Yankee game against the Red Sox. That was a great time. I hadn't seen Vince yet. That was Thursday that I got in, and then Friday was the cocktail party."
Slaughter also revealed that Vince McMahon flew John Cena, Triple H, and other WWE stars to his party after a SmackDown episode in Dublin.
