WWE legend on John Cena and Triple H's last-minute trip to Vince McMahon's birthday party after SmackDown (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon held a birthday party in New York to celebrate turning 80 years old on August 24. In an exclusive interview, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter revealed how John Cena and Triple H were able to attend the two-night event.
The first night of the celebration coincided with the August 22 episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland. While Cena appeared on the show, Triple H oversaw the production from backstage.
Slaughter spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about McMahon's birthday party. The one-time WWE Champion said his former boss sent a private plane to ensure Cena, Triple H, and others could join him after SmackDown.
"I said, 'I'm surprised that John Cena's not here,' and some of the other guys," Slaughter stated. "Triple H wasn't there. They said, 'Oh, well, they're over in Dublin doing Friday Night SmackDown.' I said, 'Oh.' They said, 'But they'll be here tomorrow.' I said, 'Tomorrow?' He said, 'Yeah, Vince got them a plane. They're all coming back tonight. They'll be here for the big party tomorrow night.' It was a black tie [event]."
Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon's WWE-style birthday antics
Vince McMahon surprisingly emerged from behind a curtain to welcome everyone to the extravaganza. He also introduced several musicians during the two-day party, including country singer Zac Brown, a Michael Jackson impersonator, and American rapper Jelly Roll.
Sgt. Slaughter added that he caught up with John Cena on the second night of the celebration after the 17-time World Champion's trip from Ireland.
"It was pretty incredible. Vince, of course, had his own chair. It was a King's chair. All the fellows that were in Dublin that he invited came to the party, and we all said hello to each other, and John Cena came over, was very gracious, introduced his wife."
In the same interview, Slaughter revealed that Jelly Roll became emotional while performing in front of WWE stars in the audience.
