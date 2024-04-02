Shane McMahon drops cryptic update ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

The Road to WWE WrestleMania XL is wide open as fans buzz about potential surprises at the two-night extravaganza. Shane McMahon has just fueled the rumors and speculation by sharing a rare cryptic update ahead of the 40th annual event.

The former WWE World Cup winner last appeared at Night Two of WrestleMania 39 for an in-ring segment with Celebrity Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. The angle led to an impromptu match between Shane and The Miz, but the son of Vince McMahon immediately tore his quad, and the Death Row rapper defeated The A-Lister after improvising on the fly.

Complex Magazine published an Instagram gallery of their favorite sneaker moments at past WWE events. The gallery included a photo from RAW on April 24, 2006, which shows McMahon wearing his Air Jordan 3 Retro True Blues while delivering a flying elbow drop to Shawn Michaels. Shane re-posted that particular photo to his Instagram Stories but did not leave a caption.

Screenshot of Shane McMahon's post to Instagram Stories

McMahon's cryptic post came amid increased speculation as WWE is just days away from WrestleMania 40. The 54-year-old isn't the most active wrestler on social media, but he does post occasionally and support his children. The former European Champion could be hinting at a return during The Show of Shows. However, it is unlikely it will be in a wrestling capacity.

Shane McMahon allegedly told former WWE star he'd be a jobber

Rico Constantino signed his WWE developmental contract in 1999 as a 12-match rookie. He remained with the company until his unexpected release on November 7, 2004.

The Model held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Rikishi and Charlie Haas, but before he was called up he and John Cena held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship. The three-time OVW Heavyweight Champion also held gold in Japan, but Shane McMahon had him pegged as a jobber from the start.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, the 62-year-old recalled how Shane approached him while he was still in developmental.

"I'm practicing, and then I get a drink of water and stuff, and Shane walks right up to me, looks right at me, and goes, 'You know, Rico, you're gonna be nothing but a flat-backer, which is a jobber.' That's what he said, and I went, 'Oh, OK,' which made me more determined," Rico Constantino recalled. [From 0:10 to 0:34]

Shane and Rico never shared the ring in World Wrestling Entertainment. Constantino's last match for the company was a loss to Billy Kidman on November 2, 2004, at the Velocity tapings.

Poll : Which would make for a better WWE WrestleMania XL match? Shane McMahon vs. Bron Breakker Shane McMahon vs. Triple H 0 votes View Discussion