Shane McMahon could return to WWE, says wrestling icon

Shane McMahon has an impressive resume, with most of his notoriety coming from his time as an in-ring competitor for WWE. Whenever he resurfaces on television, fans warmly receive him.

However, despite that, his most recent return, at WrestleMania 39, was sadly hampered by an untimely torn quad injury. It forced co-host Snoop Dogg to call an audible and improvise the segment by knocking out his opponent, The Miz.

Bruce Prichard recently spoke about Shane O'Mac on the Something to Wrestle podcast. According to the veteran, when it comes to the McMahons, one can never say never. Shane McMahon could very well return to the squared circle if he wishes to:

"You never say never, man. You never say never. The recuperative powers of those genes are scary, but you never say never." [H/T: Fightful]

Shane O'Mac has also received criticism from the WWE Universe. From a thunderous ovation upon return in 2016 after seven years, he gradually turned into a villain in the eyes of many.

This had more to do with how he was hogging the spotlight of many deserving talents. One of its prime examples, according to many, was during the Royal Rumble match in 2022.

Shane McMahon was paid a ridiculous amount for his Royal Rumble performance in 2022

In the closing moments of the bout, Shane McMahon entered the 30-man Battle Royal at No. 28 and wrestled for 5 minutes 38 seconds. He wound up being one of the final four superstars, before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

WWE's SEC filing earlier this year revealed that he was paid $828,000 for his services to the company in 2022. The Rumble match was his sole performance last year as he was subsequently released by the company. His appearance was not well received either.

"In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with such services."

Nonetheless, at the end of the day, Shane O'Mac's remarkable matches and moments in WWE remain in the hearts of longtime fans.

