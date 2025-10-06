Shawn Michaels breaks silence after WWE Official Ava makes huge announcement

NXT boss Shawn Michaels has broken his silence following Ava's huge announcement for this week's NXT vs. TNA Showdown. The NXT general manager named Jordynne Grace as the special guest referee of the women's Survivor Series tag match. With tensions growing between NXT and TNA ahead of Showdown, Ava stepped in and took a shot at TNA authority figure Santino Marella. The Rock's daughter announced on Saturday that Grace will be in charge of enforcing the rules for the women's 4-on-4 tag team match. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shawn Michaels applauded Ava's decision to get ahead of the competition by appointing The Juggernaut as special guest referee. &quot;Power moves from @avawwe_ … looks like she’s not waiting on anyone. @JordynneGrace as guest referee? Things just got interesting. @WWENXT @ThisIsTNA #NXTShowdown 8/7c @TheCW,&quot; Michaels tweeted. Shawn Michaels was not particularly happy with TNA's invasion a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, Michaels let Ava do her job by selecting Jordynne Grace. She is a former TNA Knockouts World Champion, but she's currently signed to WWE. She paved the way for the partnership between the two companies. In retaliation to the decision, Santino Marella announced on Sunday that Joe Hendry will be the special guest referee of the men's Survivor Series match. Hendry might be more active on NXT, but he's still signed to TNA Wrestling. Shawn Michaels named greatest pro wrestler ever by WWE Hall of FamerSpeaking to Kent Brown of Sports Illustrated's The Pin Down podcast, Kurt Angle was asked about WWE Superstars he loved wrestling against. Angle pointed out technical wrestlers and revealed Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit as his favorite opponents. Angle also brought up Shawn Michaels, whom he called the greatest overall pro wrestler ever. &quot;I like technical-style matches the most. I have to say my best matches were with Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. ... Overall, I consider Shawn to be the greatest in the sport. If you're talking looks, promo skills, and wrestling ability, everything wrapped into one, that guy is perhaps the best of all time,&quot; Angle said. [H/T Fightful]Michaels and Angle had one of the greatest matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 21.