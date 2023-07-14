Shawn Michaels compares current champion’s recent match with rising star to his match with Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels recently compared a current champion's recent match with an up-and-coming star to his match with Ric Flair.

Bron Breakker has been one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT. He has been one of their top performers. However, it was a bit surprising when Breakker called out Seth Rollins recently. But the former NXT Champion proved that he belonged in the ring with Rollins during their match.

This has been the case recently with a couple of main roster stars heading down to NXT to have matches with the talent there. Recently, Judgment Day took a trip to NXT and had a match with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Speaking to Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Shawn Michaels spoke about how the matches between the main roster stars and the NXT talent have helped out the latter. He also compared Seth Rollins' recent match with Bron Breakker to a match he had with Ric Flair early on in his career.

"Now, we’re very fortunate to have other men and women that have come from NXT UK and some that have been out there on the independent scene that have been doing it for a little longer that also obviously help our young athletes that come through here from college. At the same time, when a main roster person comes down, that’s now seeds of knowledge for them as well."

He continued:

"It’s great to be out there getting reps, but a lot of times, if you’re out there with somebody who needs as many reps as you do, you’re still learning, but you’re not going to learn at the rate you are if you’re out there with a Finn Balor, for instance. That’s been huge for us. Again, you think about Bron Breakker being out there with Seth Rollins, for me that was like when I was out there very early on with [Ric] Flair, you just take in so much, it’s like getting a Ph.D. in one night.” [H/T Fightful]

Shawn Michaels wants more crossovers between main roster stars and NXT talent

The main roster talent showing up in NXT has been a huge help for the young inexperienced guys and it seems like Shawn Michaels also feels the same way.

During the same interview, Shawn Michaels said that he would love for more crossovers to take place between the main roster and NXT but he also understands that they're busy.

“Again, we would love to be able to have it more often. Obviously, we have it here and there. They’re also busy. We understand that. The great thing is they are so giving when they come down here, not just in the ring, but also just hanging out with the talent and dropping seeds of knowledge, whether it’s out there physically or back here, just psychologically and mentally.” [H/T Fightful]

Given how helpful the main roster stars have been, maybe we will get to witness more crossovers in the future.

