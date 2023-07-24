Shawn Michaels' legendary ex-partner posts photos with multiple women; comments about bizarre experience with them [PHOTO]

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been at the helm of NXT, ushering in what many consider the best era that the brand has seen in the last few years. His old tag team partner Marty Jannetty isn't quite on the same page, and his latest Facebook post has left many scratching their heads.

Shawn Michales' ex-partner Marty Jannetty revealed to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter just two months ago that he is in "downtime" and away from the ring after having a couple of ankle surgeries. He described it in somewhat graphic detail, stating that he had an infection in the ankle and that the doctors had to scrape his bone.

Marty Jannetty is no stranger to posting rather questionable content on his Facebook page. His latest post showcases him bragging about his adventures with other girls. In what can only be considered a confusing statement, Jannetty was explicit with his thoughts.

Shawn Michaels responded to the possibility of bringing Marty Jannetty in as a coach

Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, where he was asked about Marty Jannetty and the possibility of him training young talent at the WWE Performance Center. Jannetty had previously told Apter about his desire to work as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Shawn Michaels addressed this and said that while he is open to the idea, head coach Matt Bloom handles the revolving door of coaches.

"Having guys come in and help train our young men and women that come through NXT is always something that we encourage here, so having Marty or anybody come through here, we're always looking forward to having that happen, but that is something that Matt Bloom handles. He takes care of all the coaching and all the people that come through in that respect. But if Marty were to reach out to Matt, I'm sure that's something he would do his best to work on." [1:35 – 2:04]

It remains to be seen whether Jannetty will return to WWE as a coach and train the next crop of WWE talent.

