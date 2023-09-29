Shawn Michaels opens up about the effects of recent WWE releases on NXT

WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared his views on the recent releases made by the company. He opened up on how NXT had to change their plans following the releases.

September 21, 2023, was an unfortunate day for WWE fans and wrestlers as several superstars were released from the company following the merger with UFC. In a shocking turn of events, some big names were let go. The releases were not limited to only the main roster. NXT performers Mustafa Ali and Dana Brooke were also released from their contracts with the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke about several subjects on the call, like NXT No Mercy, the status of NXT Europe, NXT's TV ratings, and more. Talking about the recent WWE releases, The Heartbreak Kid said the creative team had to make immediate changes in their plans.

The former WWE World Heavyweight champion claimed that he liked Mustafa Ali and enjoyed working with him. The former 205 Live Superstar was scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. Following his release, they had to make changes on the fly.

Like Ali, Dana Brooke was also part of NXT's long-term plans. According to Michaels, NXT management was happy to have her there, and she was well-liked by everyone on the roster. Dana's sudden release took everyone by surprise. It also affected NXT's immediate plans.

With limited time by their side, NXT management seems to have improvised well. It will be interesting to see how these changes work in the long run.

Shawn Michaels praised Jade Cargill ahead of WWE debut

During the media call, Shawn Michaels also talked about briefly meeting Jade Cargill. He found her to be a pleasant young lady. Michaels said he understands the buzz around the former TBS champion.

The WWE legend admitted he would love to have Jade Cargill on NXT. He thinks that she will do great on whichever brand she goes to.

