Shawn Michaels reacts after shocking WWE title change

The WWE Hall of Fame in-ring career of Shawn Michaels ran for just over 34 years. The wrestling legend had 23 championship reigns in that time, and today, he books the champions in World Wrestling Entertainment's official third brand - WWE NXT. WrestleMania 41 week has kicked off in a major way, and now Michaels is reacting to a viral title change.

Candice LeRae's inaugural reign with the WWE Women's Speed Championship has ended at 188 days. Sol Ruca dethroned the veteran superstar with one minute left on the five-minute clock during today's episode on X. Ruca defeated Katana Chance and Michin to make it to the finals. LeRae beat IYO SKY in the championship finals last October, and her first two title defenses, against Natalya and Zoey Stark, ended in controversial time-limit draws.

The Sol Snatcher was publicly congratulated by Triple H earlier today. WWE's Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos with Ruca. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative did not attach a backstage photo with the champ, but Michaels offered congratulatory and encouraging words to the NXT Superstar, who describes herself as a "former D1 athlete, below average surfer" in her X bio.

"Keep surfing, kid! [rocket emoji] [surfer emoji] Congrats, @SolRucaWWE! #WWENXT," Shawn Michaels wrote.

Ruca made history on this week's Speed episode as she became the first NXT Superstar to capture the new championship. Sol was named 2023 Rookie of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver V updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment's fifth annual Stand & Deliver event will take place on Saturday in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: Meta-Four vs. Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade Trios Match: The D'Angelo Family vs. DarkState NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. Hank & Tank Vacant NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4 Way: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace NXT Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans

Stand & Deliver V will air live at 1 PM ET so people have plenty of time to make it to Allegiant Stadium for Night One of WrestleMania 41. Peacock will stream the big event in the United States, while Netflix will carry the show internationally.

