Shawn Michaels reveals his favorite "Gold Rush" moment ahead of WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is one of the pioneers of Monday Night RAW. His main event against John Cena on the April 23, 2007 episode of the red brand is still ranked as the best match to ever air on the Stamford-based company's flagship Monday program.

Ahead of WWE RAW XXX, which is set to take place on January 23, 2023, The Heartbreak Kid appeared on WWE's The Bump, wherein he was asked about his favorite moments from the show's history.

Despite initially claiming that it wasn't easy to point out one favorite moment, he singled out the Gold Rush Tournament contest he had against Shelton Benjamin on the May 2, 2005 episode of RAW.

"I've always, when anybody says favorite of anything, in this line of work, that's the most difficult question for me. And I do, and I'm always very thankful. That's a hard question to answer. I've really had the opportunity to be a part of a lot of really big moments. Some of them really, you know, infamous," Shawn chuckled. "In a lot of bad ways, but big nonetheless. Look, one huge one is with the man you have on, you know, in your studio now, it's with Shelton. I mean, that Gold Rush match is something everybody talks about." [48:26-49:04]

Shawn is set to appear for the 30th Anniversary Special along with several other big names from the company's storied history.

You can read more about these top WWE veterans who will be present on the red brand's historic night next week here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Shawn Michaels on WWE's Attitude Era faction D-Generation X

When asked whether he knew what they had in hand was something special, referring to the Attitude Era faction D-Generation X and Mike Tyson's involvement back in 1998, Michaels had this to say:

"We did. All of DX, as soon as we started DX, we knew it was special. And then, adding Mike on that night, again, you know, and I think sometimes people forget, my goodness, he was so big then. Just to get to have him stand next to you on television and sort of "endorse" what it was, your group, especially, you know, the baddest of bad boys, Mike Tyson was sort of, you know, deeming you the baddest, coolest group in the world." [49:53-50:29]

Boxing History @BoxingHistory Mike Tyson with Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Steve Austin in 1998. Mike Tyson with Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Steve Austin in 1998. https://t.co/BZI7co5md6

Mike Tyson ended up playing a huge role in ushering in the dawn of the Attitude Era. Tyson was the special guest enforcer in the main event contest between Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. The bout ended with the boxing legend making a fast count, giving Austin the win and the WWE Championship.

Ahead of the 30-year celebration, which is your favorite moment from the Monday Night show? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes