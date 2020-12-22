Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Ken Jeong, and others to present the WWE SLAMMY Awards

This Wednesday, the 2020 SLAMMY Awards will air on the WWE Network. While the host, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, and award categories have already been revealed, the presenters for those awards have remained a mystery... until now.

Earlier this evening, WWE took to social media to announce the presenters of the 2020 SLAMMY Awards. They kicked off their announcements with a big one in WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time SLAMMY Award winner, "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels.

They followed that announcement up with two more WWE Hall of Famers in the 16-time world champion, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, and three-time WWE Champion, Mick Foley. With three WWE legends presenting this year, it makes the 2020 SLAMMY Awards ceremony a star-studded affair.

Celebrities from Method Man to Demi Burnette will be presenters at the 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards

In addition to the WWE Hall of Famers, a slew of celebrities that have done things on WWE programming in the past have also been announced. These include Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who competed at WrestleMania XXVII. She teamed up with Trish Stratus and John Morrison to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Lay-Cool.

Also announced is Ken Jeong, who once guest-hosted an edition of Monday Night RAW which saw him press slammed over the top rope by John Cena onto Jack Swagger, Carlito, and Chris Masters. You can currently see Jeong on numerous shows on FOX like the Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice.

Other Presenters for the WWE SLAMMY Awards include...

Method Man

Derek Baker

Raini

Rico Rodriguez

Clark Duke

Demi Burnett

Are you excited about the 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards? Will you be watching this Wednesday on the WWE Network? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

The 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards will air this Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network.