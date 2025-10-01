Shayna Baszler’s next move following WWE release revealed

A massive announcement regarding former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler was recently made. The 45-year-old will make her debut for a popular wrestling promotion next month.The Queen of Spades was released from her contract with the Stamford-based company earlier this year in May, marking the end of her eight-year tenure with the global juggernaut. Although her last in-ring appearance was at GCW's Bloodsport ahead of WrestleMania 41 while still being under a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, her last match inside a WWE ring was on the April 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.Shayna Baszler is set to make her in-ring return at the Prestige Roseland XII event on October 5, where she will wrestle TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich. Ahead of the show, House of Glory Wrestling has announced that the former NXT Women's Champion will make her HOG Wrestling debut at their “Superclash” event on November 15. The show will take place at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, Long Island, in collaboration with the Big Event Entertainment and Sports Expo convention. You can check out HOG Wrestling's announcement tweet below:Shayna Baszler made an appearance on the September 16 edition of NXT. In a backstage segment, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion advised Sol Ruca and Zaria to fix their issues before walking away. Baszler had previously showed up on NXT following her release to allegedly help her friends work on some submission transitions.Shayna Baszler is open to returning to WWEDuring her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show in August, Shayna Baszler said that she shared a healthy relationship with WWE and would love to be a producer in the promotion's developmental brand.Baszler added that she wasn't sure if she was ready to move away from in-ring competition. However, the former UFC star opined that she wasn't sure if she ever would be.&quot;We [WWE and I] have that kind of open relationship, where, you know, is it a possibility someday? Sure, I would like to think so.. Maybe they think different, but that's not beyond the realm of possibility. I would love to be the Inoki of NXT to bring a little visceral reality into things. But I also am not sure I'm ready to be done in the ring. But I also am not sure I'm one of those people that would ever feel like I'm ready to be done. So, there is a lot to juggle around,&quot; she said.Shayna Baszler is all set to compete in wrestling matches outside WWE. Only time will tell if the veteran makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.