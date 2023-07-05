"She beat me in the face with her b**bs" - Ex-WWE star thought female co-worker had injured him

Former WWE Superstar Flash Flanagan recently recalled an awkward incident with former OVW referee Donna Derring.

Flanagan signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based company in the late 1990s. He competed for a few years in OVW, WWE's developmental territory at the time. He also wrestled a few matches on Shotgun Saturday Night and some dark bouts on Sunday Night Heat.

During a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Flanagan recalled almost getting his nose busted by former OVW referee Donna Derring. The 49-year-old disclosed that she almost broke his nose with her breasts.

"[Donna Derring?] She was great. She about busted my nose. She jumped in my lap. We were at a casino show and she jumped in my lap and beat me in the face with her b**bs and I thought she broke my nose," he said. [27:45 - 27:58]

Which wrestler allegedly beat WWE legend Batista in a real fight in OVW?

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the OVW roster had several wrestlers who later became top stars in WWE, including Batista, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton.

During an interview with The Hannibal TV, former OVW manager Kenny Bolin recalled hearing about a real fight that happened between Slick Robbie D and Batista during the latter's run in WWE's former developmental brand.

"I didn't get to see it personally. Slick Robbie D was, he can handle himself pretty good... He was probably the greatest athlete in the history of OVW. The only other one who could've competed with him was Shelton Benjamin. [Did Slick Robbie D put the beat down on Batista?] Everyone I heard that saw it said Batista never had a f**king chance," he said.

