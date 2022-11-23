"Don't get your fingers anywhere near my v*gina"- When former WWE manager threatened to shoot Brock Lesnar for touching his girlfriend's genitals

During his time on WWE's developmental brand in the early 2000s, OVW, Brock Lesnar allegedly got in big trouble after touching fellow star Synn's genitals on television.

Synn was then the girlfriend of the brand's lead booker Jim Cornette. Hence, he threatened to shoot The Beast Incarnate. Former OVW manager Kenny Bolin recalled the incident during an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews.

"Synn told him that she had got her v*gina pierced that day and his spot was to pick Synn up over his head. She said, 'whatever you do, don't get your fingers anywhere near my v*gina. It's very sensitive there. I got it pierced today.' Well Brock Lesnar being Brock put his fingers not only near her v*gina but in her v*gina. She was furious. She went back b*tching to Jimmy [Jim Cornette] and Danny, Jimmy lost his f**king mind went out in the parking lot confronted Brock," said Bolin. [From 0:30 to 0:58]

While Lesnar thought Cornette wanted to fight him, the then-OVW lead booker threatened to shoot him in the kneecaps and end his wrestling career.

"Brock says, 'what? you gonna fight me', [Cornette said], 'I'm gonna fight you you motherf**ker, I'm gonna shoot you.' and he says, 'oh, you gonna kill me', 'no, I'm gonna shoot you in your f**king kneecaps you motherf**ker, let's see how your wrestling career is at that point,'" Bolin added. [From 1:00 to 1:12]

Following the incident, Lesnar allegedly never returned to OVW. Bolin and many others even thought that WWE would fire The Beast Incarnate for his behavior. To their surprise, however, the Stamford-based company made Lesnar the WWE Champion a few months later.

Lesnar later became one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. Meanwhile, Synn and Cornette tied the knot a few years after the incident.

Brock Lesnar could face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39

Since his main roster debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar has faced several WWE legends, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and John Cena. He could now face another at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Beast Incarnate could go head-to-head against Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Show of Shows next April.

''Austin vs. Lesnar would be gigantic business wise but I'd be more trepidatious on that one, but it's not like the two of them don't have great respect for each other," Meltzer reported.

