[Photos] When former WWE CEO Vince McMahon joined Brock Lesnar's wife's "Kiss My A**" club

Twenty-one years ago, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon became the first and only member of Brock Lesnar's wife's "Kiss My A**" club. The incident happened during a SmackDown live event in New York City in August 2003 while Sable played the role of McMahon's on-screen mistress.

Following a match between Matt Hardy and Shannon Moore, Vince McMahon and Sable headed to the ring. The on-screen couple made out for a while before the former WWE Chairman announced that John Cena would guest referee the main event between The Undertaker, The Big Show, and Brock Lesnar.

McMahon then suggested that Sable enter his famous "Kiss My A**" club. However, he quickly changed his mind and decided to kiss then-Brock Lesnar's future wife's backside instead. Seconds later, the former Chairman got down on his knees and became the first and last member of Sable's "Kiss My A**" club.

Vince McMahon is the only member of Sable's "Kiss My A**" club

Later that same night, Sable competed in a Diva Bikini Contest against Dawn Marie, Nidia, and Torrie Wilson. Although the crowd seemed to be supporting Torrie to win the contest, Vince McMahon declared his on-screen mistress the winner.

Sable left WWE upon Brock Lesnar's request

In 2004, Brock Lesnar left the Stamford-based company. Later that same year, Sable departed the promotion upon her then-boyfriend Brock Lesnar's request.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," The Beast Incarnate disclosed that he was not happy that Sable was still working for the company. Hence, he demanded that she leave her job if she wanted their relationship to continue.

"I wanted to marry Rena [Sable]. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment," he wrote.

Abs @AbhishekPW Brock Lesnar first public appearance since SummerSlam with his Wife Sable Brock Lesnar first public appearance since SummerSlam with his Wife Sable ❤️ https://t.co/O0g6npCIX1

