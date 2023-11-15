"She can do it all day long" - Ex-WWE star makes surprising comment about Trish Stratus' breasts

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently reflected on working with Trish Stratus in a backstage segment.

The Olympic Gold Medalist joined the Stamford-based company in 1998. About two years later, Trish Stratus debuted in WWE. The two shared the locker room for nearly six years, during which they worked together on-screen several times.

In a backstage segment on RAW Is War in September 2000, The Diva of The Decade seemingly tried to hit on Angle. She also tried to get his attention by wearing a medal and sliding it between her breasts.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer reflected on the segment. He claimed the medal Stratus wore could be sold for a lot of money because it touched her breasts:

"[She was hitting on you but you didn't really notice until she stuck the medal down her cleavage.] I did a double-take. [I could tell you, you could probably sell those medals on eBay for a nice profit right now.] Yeah, any gold medals that touch Trish Stratus' breasts, it can go for a lot of money [laughs]. She can just do it all day long," he said. [0:11 - 0:43]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus previously praised Kurt Angle

In 2017, Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Hall of Famer Trish Stratus expressed her happiness to hear the news in comments published on her official website.

The seven-time Women's Champion stated that she was honored to have worked with The Olympic Gold Medalist:

"I am so happy to hear that Kurt is going to be inducted. He is one of the industry's best in the ring and had one of the most memorable (and lovable!) characters! I am honored to have had the chance to work with him and call him a friend," she said.

