"She had a lot more talent rather than just being a body" - Ken Shamrock criticizes WWE because of former female superstar

Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock has criticized WWE for misusing former female superstar Terri Runnels.

Runnels kicked off her WWE career in 1996. She spent about eight years in the Stamford-based company before getting released in 2004. During her stint, she played several roles, including managing her ex-husband Goldust, competing in the ring, and working as a backstage interviewer.

Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Shamrock reflected on Runnels' WWE tenure and how she never got the opportunity to showcase her true potential.

"Disappointing. Very disappointing. I just, it felt like she had so much more and she never got a chance to. Never really got a chance to. Talent. I mean, just, and then and again I thought when I talked to her behind stage she was smart, like she wasn't a dumb girl. And just don't feel like they used her the right way, like she had a lot more talent rather than just being a body. It felt like she could have done more," he said. (2:32 - 3:01)

Who came up with Terri Runnels' first gimmick in WWE?

When Terri Runnels first debuted in the Stamford-based company, she played the gimmick of Marlena, a television director-like manager. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda a few years ago, Runnels said that she was the one who came up with the Marlena moniker, giving the details of how she did it.

The former Hardcore Champion also criticized Bruce Prichard for claiming it was Vince McMahon's idea.

"I need to beat Bruce Pritchard's a**. He did a podcast with Dustin, and he goes, 'Vince came up with Marlena.' No, the hell he didn't. The sad part, I had to sign it away. They're like if you want to do this, sign your life away," she said.

