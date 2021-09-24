5 WWE Superstars who have retired over a decade ago and how they look today

After hanging up their boots over a decade ago, five former WWE Superstars look much different today.

Back in their wrestling days, these five legends attracted the spotlight inside and outside the ring. While some were very skilled in-ring competitors, others were the definition of beauty. They all had a considerable fanbase among the WWE Universe.

Following their retirement, these five former wrestlers made a few appearances on WWE TV. However, their looks have changed a lot over the years. Although a few of them are still in good shape, the time has taken its toll on all five legends. Some of them are now hardly recognizable.

Here are five WWE Superstars who retired over a decade ago and how they look today.

#5. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Typhoon

Former WWE Superstar Typhoon (F.K.A. Tugboat) kicked off his wrestling career in the mid-1980s. He joined WWE in late 1989 before making his televised debut in January 1990. The 65-year-old spent a few years in Vince McMahon's company before leaving in 1993. During that time, he won the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside his Natural Disasters partner, Earthquake.

Following his departure, Typhoon spent nearly a year in World Championship Wrestling before returning to WWE in May 1994. The former Tag Team Champion's second WWE run lasted only a few months. He left again in August 1994.

After leaving WWE again, the 65-year-old wrestled for a few more years on the independent circuit before announcing his retirement in 2001. Shortly before hanging up his boots, he participated in the Gimmick Battle Royale at WrestleMania 17.

Back in his wrestling days, Typhoon was famous for his long dark hair and beard. Today, he looks completely different. At 65 years old, his hair is now completely white. He has also cut it short and turned his long beard into a goatee.

