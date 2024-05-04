WWE has released several superstars following WrestleMania XL. Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak appears to be the latest addition to the list. Despite his absence from in-ring action for months, many wrestling fans believe the reported release was a consequence of Ronda Rousey's recent allegations against the star.

Gulak's last televised match was against Riley Osborne on the March 19, 2024 episode of NXT. The 37-year-old won the bout to defend the NXT Heritage Cup. The former 24/7 Champion was separated from the No Quarter Catch Crew and subsequently taken off television following Ronda Rousey's shocking allegations against him.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE has released Drew Gulak from his contract and is no longer associated with the Stamford-based company. Sportskeeda Wrestling shared a post on Facebook, reporting the same. Wrestling fans were quick to share their take on the reported release in the comments section, and many of them seemed to blame Rousey for it.

You can check out some of the comments below:

Comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Facebook post.

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey calls Stephanie McMahon a genuine friend

Ronda Rousey has recently been vocal about her time in the company, addressing several issues she faced during her time in the company. The 37-year-old, however, has often talked fondly of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The UFC Hall of Famer made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34. She put forth an impressive performance in her first match as she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team match. The former RAW Women's Champion won the contest for her team via submission.

In a recent interview with KTLA, Rousey shed light on her relationship with Stephanie McMahon. She stated that the former WWF Women's Champion helped her during their feud, referring to the former WWE Chairwoman as a genuine friend:

“She’s just a genuine friend. From the very beginning. We were supposed to be enemies in the ring, but you’re usually the closest with the person that you’re feuding with. We were the ones beating each other up every week, and she was the one guiding me through so much and teaching me about the intricacies of the industry. She was a guide to me when I had no idea what I was doing. I’m always grateful to her. I couldn’t say enough great things about her,” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

After months of absence, Stephanie McMahon returned to television during the WrestleMania XL weekend. The 47-year-old also made an appearance during the recently concluded WWE Draft.

