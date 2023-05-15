"She is the one that can actually see me" - John Cena has an adorable response when asked about his secretive marriage

John Cena has had a hugely successful career, but he's also been blessed with good love life. The Cenation Leader secretly tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh a few years ago, and he opened up about his marriage during a recent appearance on the TODAY show.

John Cena began dating Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, and they got married in a private ceremony in Florida in 2020.

The couple seemingly had another wedding ceremony last year, and reports suggested Vince McMahon was also in attendance. Shariatzadeh is not from the wrestling world, as she is an engineer by profession is the perfect match for John Cena, who couldn't stop gushing about his better half.

When asked about what he loved most about his wife, the 16-time world champion had the following to say to NBC's Hoda Kotb:

"Some things are worth keeping to yourself," said John Cena. "She is (a beautiful woman)! That she loves me for who I am (on what he loves most about his wife). And I love her for exactly who she is." [5:09 - 5:20]

John Cena also charmingly referenced his iconic "You can't see me" gesture and admitted that Shay was "the one" who could truly see him!

"All she needs to see is that (points to his wedding ring). She can actually see me! She is the one! She is the one that can actually see me!" [5:21 - 5:40]

John Cena looks back at his WrestleMania 39 entrance

The Franchise Player's work for the Make-A-Wish Foundation makes him one of the most respected personalities in pro wrestling and showbiz.

Cena holds the world record for granting the most number of wishes, and he lived up to his reputation by making his WrestleMania 39 entrance with several Make-A-Wish kids.

The 46-year-old legend revealed that WWE pitched the idea for him not to enter alone for his WrestleMania match against Austin Theory. Cena had no reason to turn the proposal down as he wanted the children to experience a WrestleMania entrance that most people don't, including pro wrestlers.

He continued:

"Oh, hope, love, fulfillment, gratitude! Any good, warm thing that makes you feel great, you get that. This year at WrestleMania, there is the entrance right there; we got to give 15-20 Make-A-Wish kids a WrestleMania entrance in front of 88,000 people at SoFi in Los Angeles. Normally the entrances are something you do by yourself, and WWE had the idea to give the Make-A-Wish kids a moment and the perspective that very, very few people ever see. I was all on board, and it was great!" [4:26 - 5:00]

John Cena also spoke about his upcoming movie and how he landed the role, which you can read all about right here.

