Why did John Cena and his wife get married twice? Know about their second wedding 21 months after their first

Despite being one of the most notable names in Hollywood and professional wrestling, John Cena still managed to keep a low profile regarding his current relationship. Still, he made sure to showcase his admiration to his wife.

The WWE Superstar is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple tied the know on October 12, 2020, at the attorney's office in Tampa, Florida. Since the couple tied the knot during the pandemic, there were only limited options for the wedding. That's why in July 2022, John and Shay got married for the second time at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada with friends and family in attendance.

John and Shay met in 2019 at a restaurant while John was filming for the movie Playing with Fire. Although the couple has been together for a few years now, the relationship is mostly kept private and they are spotted only a handful of times outside and during events.

John Cena's stance on becoming a parent after marrying his wife Shay Shariatzadeh

The Peacemaker actor's current relationship is more on the private side, which was the complete opposite of his previous relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. They began dating in 2012 and their relationship was highly publicized due to reality TV shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

During the show, it was showcased that one of the main problems they had was John not wanting to have kids. Although the former WWE couple tried to work it out, their relationship officially ended in 2018. Years later, John Cena still thinks the same.

While on The Drew Barrymore Show in the past, John Cena revealed that he doesn't want kids as it will be difficult to balance his career and parenthood. Noting that he was already doing his best to be a good husband to Shay.

"I really enjoy my life. I have been riding a lightning bolt for quite some time now. I have been given opportunities to do and see things that man, I didn’t even dream of and I had some pretty lofty dreams. It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work.”

Despite John Cena's busy schedule in Hollywood and occasional appearances in WWE, it's fortunate that he still has some time with his family.

