"She is one of the sweetest human beings I've ever met in wrestling" - Eric Bischoff is a big fan of a top WWE Superstar

Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson returned for another packed episode of their 'For the Heat' radio show. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed all of the hottest stories in professional wrestling.

Nikki Cross' transformation into Nikki A.S.H. and the subsequent WWE RAW women's championship victory has been a much-needed shot in the arm for the RAW women's division.

Nikki's unending energy seems to compliment her new superhero gimmick in the WWE. Eric Bischoff noted that he was really happy for the Scottish superstar. Bischoff spent time backstage with Nikki Cross, and he called her one of the sweetest human beings in the business.

Eric Bischoff likened Nikki Cross to an employee of Conrad Thompson's and revealed how they both enjoyed every minute of their lives.

The WWE Hall of Famer loved being around people like Nikki Cross as they lit up the room with their contagious enthusiasm:

"Have you ever met Nikki? She is, I tweeted out, and I said I was so happy for her. She is one of the sweetest human beings I've ever met in wrestling, male or female. She is such a nice person. She reminds me of Dave Sova, who works for you, Conrad. I know you know that, but for listeners who may not know that. Dave Sova is one of those people that you could be in the worst mood you've been in a long time, you walk into the same room with Dave Sova, within three minutes, you're going to be laughing or smiling, or at the very least, you're going to feel better about life. He just has that; there's just something about him. Nikki's the same way. She is just so; I don't know, she just enjoys life. She is grateful for every moment. When she is backstage, when she is in the building, whether she is doing something important or not, or whether she is not even getting dressed and just watching from the backstage area, her attitude never changes. It's the same. It's just joyful, and I love being around people like that," revealed Eric Bischoff.

This is a genuinely important thing to her: Eric Bischoff on Nikki A.S.H. and her WWE RAW women's title win

Can’t wait to see all my little butterflies in Louisville tonight for #WWELive @WWE #WWELouisville 🦋⚡️🦋🦸‍♀️



Always try and be super 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/ODieokUeMk — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 25, 2021

Eric Bischoff was glad to see Nikki achieve her life-long dream of becoming a WWE women's champion. He added that it doesn't matter how long she holds on to the belt as the Glasgow-born wrestler has already accomplished a commendable feat in the WWE:

"She is just a great person, and I'm really happy for her, and I think she is a great women's champion. I don't know how long she will hold that title; it doesn't really matter as she achieved something she has been dreaming about since she was a little girl growing up in Glasgow, Scotland. This is a genuinely important thing to her, and to achieve it and be able to enjoy every minute of it, I just couldn't be happier for her," added Eric Bischoff.

Nikki A.S.H. winning the WWE RAW women's title has added some freshness to the red brand. The immediate future also looks incredibly promising for the women's roster, with the rumored WWE return of Becky Lynch seemingly on the horizon.

What are your predictions for Nikki's reign with WWE RAW's top women's title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit 'For The Heat' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Jack Cunningham