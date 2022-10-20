WCW legend Konnan recently addressed WWE's mistake with Maximum Male Models and predicted the group's future.

Earlier this year, Knight joined the main roster as Max Dupri, Director of Maximum Male Models. The 39-year-old then introduced Mace (as ma.çé) and Mansoor ( as mån.sôör) as the first recruits of his agency. Sofia Cromwell later joined the stable as Maxxine Dupri, Max Dupri's sister.

However, Knight recently turned on the group and dropped Max Dupri gimmick to return to his old one, leaving Maxxine Dupri in charge of Maximum Male Models.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized WWE's booking of Maximum Male Models. He also addressed the future of the group under Maxxine Dupri's leadership.

"I just though they broke them up too soon. I really liked him [LA Knight] with the male models. And I don't think she'll [Maxxine Dupri] be able to carry the group like he did. He's special bro. [...] she can't really talk and he can," Konnan said. [From 1:08 to 1:24]

Jim Cornette praises WWE for dropping the Max Dupri gimmick

Pro wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also recently commented on WWE changing Max Dupri back to LA Knight. Unlike Konnan, the 61-year-old believed that the company made the right move.

On an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated that the Stamford-based company corrected its mistake by bringing back Knight's old persona, claiming that changing his name to Max Dupri was a "crime."

"They're correcting mistakes, and the thing about LA Knight is, I like the fact that they've realized that they committed a crime against nature. Changing his name to Max Dupri, the whole [Maximum] Male Models thing, the ma.çé and mån.sôör - and by the way, those guys have to be so embarrassed. They're going out on TV looking like that doing that s***. I bet you they don't leave the house when they're home, they're afraid their neighbors will see 'em," said Cornette. [From 0:03 to 0:35]

