WCW legend Konnan believes current WWE RAW Superstar has "top guy potential"

WCW legend Konnan recently praised WWE Superstar & leader of The Judgment Day Finn Balor.

Balor competed for about 13 years on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2014. He has since had a successful career in the Stamford-based company, winning several titles, including the Universal, Intercontinental, and the United States Championship.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan answered a question about Balor's potential future, stating that the 41-year-old has all the tools to be a major star.

"I've always been a Finn Balor fan and he has top guy potential 100 percent," Konnan said. (2:23 - 2:28)

AEW star Chris Jericho is also a fan of WWE's Finn Balor

WCW legend Konnan is not the only legend who recently praised Finn Balor. A few days ago, current AEW star Chris Jericho disclosed that he is also a fan of the former Universal Champion.

Speaking on an episode of Superstar Crossover, Balor praised Jericho, dubbing him "a legend of this business."

"Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend, he's a legend of this business. He's an incredible performer. He's been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry." (H/T: Fightful)

Jericho responded to The Prince's praise by sending him a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Thank you FinnBalor!! I think you know Im your biggest fan. And if you don't, you know now!" Jericho tweeted.

Balor will lead his Judgment Day partners Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) at Crown Jewel on November 5.

