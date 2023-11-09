"She's done for" - Fans believe Bayley should be fearful of returning WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe thinks Bayley should be concerned with a recently returned superstar.

Bayley lost to Bianca Belair this past Friday night on SmackDown. The EST went on to challenge Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel but came up short due to outside interference. Bayley got involved in the match several times, but it was a returning superstar who ultimately helped The Genius of the Sky retain the title.

Kairi Sane made her return to WWE after departing the company in 2021. She attacked Bianca Belair at ringside and then shared a hug with Iyo Sky after she won the match. Sane was written off of television due to a backstage attack by Bayley in 2020. WWE on Fox asked fans if the leader of Damage CTRL should be concerned now that Kairi Sane is back, and most agreed that she is in trouble.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bayley comments on WWE possibly introducing a new title

Bayley believes it would be nice for the women's division to have another title but noted that they will have to fight for it.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022, the 34-year-old superstar was asked if the division would benefit from a midcard title, such as the Intercontinental or United States Championship for the men's division. The SmackDown star claimed that she would like to have another title in the women's division, but it may take a while for it to happen:

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in July by handcuffing the leader of Damage CTRL to Becky Lynch and climbing over both superstars. It will be fascinating to see how long Damage CTRL can continue to work together as the issues within the group continue to pile up.

Are you excited to see Kairi Sane back on WWE television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here