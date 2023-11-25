"She's freak of the week" - Wrestling veteran confesses to having a crush on Stephanie McMahon

A wrestling veteran recently confessed to having a crush on former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.

The name in question is Bin Hamin. Stephanie debuted on WWE in 1998. In addition to being an on-screen talent, The Billion Dollar Princess held several positions inside the Stamford-based company, including Chief Brand Officer, Co-CEO, and Chairwoman. However, she resigned earlier this year after her father Vince McMahon's return.

Over the past few years, several wrestlers have confessed to being attracted to Stephanie, including D-Von Dudley Ken Kennedy. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Bin Hamin also revealed he always had a thing for The Billion Dollar Princess.

"She's freak of the week. But yeah, I always had the thing for Steph, you know, when gimmick's out and up and all that sh*t," he said. [From 25:15 to 25:24]

Stephanie McMahon is married to WWE CCO Triple H

While working together on a storyline in late 1999 and early 2000, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H developed feelings for each other. The couple dated for about three years before tying the knot in October 2003. The two, who have three daughters, recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

In an interview with Off The Record in 2002, the current Chief Content Officer opened up about what attracted him to Vince McMahon's daughter. He joked about her having "two huge passions for the business."

"I think that we, it started just we were around each other a lot, working together. And when you're around somebody that much and see that she's a huge passion for our business. And you start to see similarities in personality and it's just how any relationship starts. [So, her huge passion for the business is what really got you?] She's got two huge passions for the business, yeah. They were right out in front of her and I just couldn't help but notice them," The Game said.

